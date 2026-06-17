4th of July 2026: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Pittsburgh area

Pull up a lawn chair, it’s almost time for fireworks!

The 4th of July is almost here and many communities around Western Pennsylvania have already announced when they’ll be holding their annual fireworks displays.

Click here for celebrations for America’s 250th birthday planned across the area

If you’d like us to include an event in your area, email us at content@wpxi.com. Please send the information along with a link to the official posting/information.

If you can’t make it to a fireworks display near you, you can watch the City of Pittsburgh’s Independence Day Fireworks EXCLUSIVELY on Channel 11 on July 4th!

Allegheny County

Brentwood

Brentwood’s annual 4th of July celebration will take place on July 4, with the parade starting at 10 a.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Click here for updates on its Facebook page.

City of Pittsburgh

The City of Pittsburgh will host extensive celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The celebration — spanning Point State Park, Downtown, North Shore and Mount Washington — will feature the Plain White T’s in concert and the city’s largest fireworks display in decades. If you can’t make it Downtown, you can watch the fireworks in the comfort of your own home exclusively on Channel 11.

Crafton

Crafton’s annual 4th of July celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. on July 4 at Crafton Park. Fireworks will be set off at dusk.

Dormont Borough

Dormont Day 2026 will be July 4, starting at 7 p.m. The event will include grab bags, live music, food and fireworks.

Findlay Township

The Findlay Township Independence Day celebration will be held on July 4, and will include an evening of music, food, balloons and airbrush tattoo artists. Fireworks will take place at the Rec and Sports Complex at 9:45 p.m.

Franklin Park Borough

The Festival in the Park will be held on June 27 at Blueberry Hill Park. Events begin at 4 p.m. with fireworks around 9:30 p.m. Food trucks, activities, entertainment, petting zoo, ax-throwing and live music will all be part of the fun! More details can be found here.

Hampton Township

Hampton Community Day will be held on July 3 at the soccer fields with food, vendors, bounce houses and more. The festivities begin at 4 p.m. with a fireworks display in the evening.

Lawrenceville

The Lawrenceville Independence Day Celebration in Arsenal Park will take place on June 27. Activities include food booths, children’s races, train rides, a wrestling show, exotic animal display, balloon art, pony rides, fire truck, live music, face painting and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. More info can be found here.

Monroeville

The annual Monroeville July 4th parade and fireworks will be held on July 4.

The parade begins at 9 a.m., on Route 22 in front of the Miracle Mile Shopping Center, and ends at the Monroeville Convention Center.

Fireworks will take place at 9:30 p.m. at the Monroeville Mall.

Mount Lebanon Township

The all-day celebration will begin at noon on July 4 at Mt. Lebanon Park. Fireworks are expected to begin around 9:30 p.m. More details can be found here.

Ohio Township

Fireworks in Ohio Township will be a few weeks after the 4th on July 18 during the annual community day. Events include a parade, food trucks, games, inflatables, live music and more. Details on that event are here.

Pine Township

Pine Township Community Day will be held June 20 from 4 p.m. until 9:45 p.m. and will include food trucks, live music and fireworks at the end of the night around 9:30 p.m.

Ross Township

The Ross Township Independence Day Celebration will be on June 28 with activities all day. The parade starts at 3 p.m. on Perry Highway. The rest of the celebration will begin at 5 p.m. and will go until the fireworks at 1000 Ross Municipal Drive with food trucks, a petting zoo, live music, inflatables and more.

Scott Township

Fireworks will take place on July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Scott Park.

South Fayette Township and Upper St. Clair Township

The joint fireworks presentation will be held on July 4 at 9:30 p.m. in Fairview Park.

Armstrong County

Ford City Borough

Ford City Borough’s Heritage Festival will take place on July 2, starting at 5 p.m. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m.

Beaver County

Ambridge

Ambridge’s fireworks celebration will be held on July 11 at Walter Panek Park. The park will open at 5 p.m. for events, and fireworks will start at dusk.

Beaver County Boom

Beaver County Boom fireworks will take place on June 27 at the convergence of the Ohio and Beaver Rivers at 9:45 p.m. on June 29. In addition, Boom on the Bridge will bring music, art, food and more ahead of the fireworks show.

Hopewell Township

The Hopewell Park Fest Community Day will be July 11 from 3 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at the Hopewell Township Community Park. Fireworks will cap the celebration at the end of the night.

Midland Borough

Midland’s Fourth of July celebration will take place over three days, July 2-4, at Lincoln Park, behind Lincoln Park School. On July 2 and 3, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be a carnival, live entertainment, food and vendors. On July 4, a parade will take place at 10 a.m., followed by the carnival from 12-2 p.m. and 4 to 10 p.m.

Butler County

Butler Area Community Day

The Butler Area Community Day at Alameda Park kicks off at 5 p.m. on July 1. The celebration will include live music, food trucks, kids activities and fireworks to end the night at dusk.

Big Butler Fair

The Gigantic Fireworks Display at the Big Butler Fairgrounds will take place on July 4 at dusk.

Mars

The Mars 4th of July and America 250 celebration will take place July 3 and 4, with fireworks taking place on July 4 at dusk.

Slippery Rock Borough

Slippery Rock’s America250 Semiquincentennial Independence Day celebration takes place on July 4, starting at 3 pm., with street vendors, live entertainment, games, rides and a grand finale of fireworks

Zelienople Borough

The Zelienople 4th of July celebrations include a 5K, parade, food trucks, raffle, live music, and more! Fireworks will be at dusk at the Zelienople Community Park on the 4th of July. Full details can be found HERE.

Fayette County

Connellsville

Fireworks will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Connellsville City Hall on July 3rd

New Salem

Fireworks will take place at the New Salem Fire Department’s Annual Hog Roast at 9:50 p.m., adding that it’s their biggest display ever to celebrate America 250.

Uniontown

Fireworks Over Fayette will light up the skies on June 28 at dusk

Greene County

Jefferson

The Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company will hold its annual July 4th Fireworks on July 4th. Show will begin at dark.

Waynesburg

Waynesburg’s 2024 July 4th Celebration takes place on July 4 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The day will include fun festivities, music and a firework show, which is scheduled to start around 9:30 p.m.

Indiana County

Indiana

Indiana’s Star Spangled Celebration at Mack Park Fairgrounds is happening on Tuesday, July 4 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Food vendors, craft & vendor show, kids zone, basket raffle, wine & beer garden, music, a veterans salute and fireworks starting around 9:45 p.m. are all part of the big day.

Lawrence County

Ellwood City

Fireworks during the annual Ellwood City Festival will be held on July 5 at 10 p.m.

Enon Valley

Enon Valley Community Day has fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 18

New Castle

Fireworks Fest will be held on Saturday, July 18 in Downtown New Castle from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on East Washington Street. The celebration includes a block party, live music, drinks, food vendors, games and fireworks.

Wampum

Ride White and Blue 4th of July at Mines and Meadows will take place July 3-5. Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday, July 4.

Fireworks at Summer Throw Down at Mines & Meadows will be July 18 at 10:05 p.m.

Westminster College

Westminster College is holding its annual Independence Day Celebration on July 3. Fireworks will be held at 9:15 at Brittain Lake on campus

Washington County

Canonsburg

The Canonsburg 4th of July Celebration is an all day affair with a parade at 10 a.m. and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. at the CM Stadium. CLICK HERE for a full list of details.

Charleroi

Fireworks will take place at the Charleroi Community Day on June 27 at dusk

Chartiers Township

Fireworks start at dusk at Chartiers Day on June 28

Peters Township

Peters Township Community Day on Jun 27 will be fun and food from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and fireworks after dark around 9:30.

Westmoreland County

Latrobe

Latrobe 4th of July Celebration at Legion Keener Park will take place July 3 and 4. Fireworks kickoff at 9:30 p.m. on July 4. More details can be found on their website HERE

Ligonier

A celebration of America’s 250 in Ligonier Valley will end with a grand fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

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