Driver injured while trying to stop school bus drifting down road with Pittsburgh students inside

PITTSBURGH — A local bus driver was injured when their bus coasted down the road.

A Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said an A1 driver exited the bus, which began to coast. The driver was injured trying to reenter the vehicle.

The bus coasted into a fence and pole on the Pittsburgh Minadeo property.

There were students on the bus at the time of the incident, officials said. No one besides the driver, who was taken to the hospital, was injured.

The incident is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group