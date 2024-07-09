Driver at large after stolen car crashes into 3 vehicles, including Pittsburgh EMS truck, police say

PITTSBURGH — A woman is in custody after a stolen car crashed into three other vehicles, including an EMS unit, in Beltzhoover on Monday evening, Pittsburgh police say.

Police tried pulling over a stolen white SUV near the intersection of West Warrington Avenue and Saw Mill Run Boulevard at 5:30 p.m.

When officers turned on their lights, the man driving tried to leave and crashed into a white sedan, a black SUV and Pittsburgh EMS Medic No. 2.

The driver and a woman passenger ran away. Officers were able to arrest the woman, but the driver remains at large.

No one was hurt.

Police said charges are pending against the woman. They have not identified the driver.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group