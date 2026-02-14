Driver robbed at gunpoint, his passenger charged with child endangerment, drug possession

PITTSBURGH — A jitney driver was robbed at gunpoint and his passenger is facing drug charges.

Pittsburgh Police said they were called to the intersection of Wilner Avenue and East Hills Drive in East Hills for reports of a man who had been assaulted and robbed by multiple people.

The victim told police that he does jitney driving and that he takes Tariyah Little for her groceries.

On this occasion, court documents say, four masked men attacked and robbed him. Police said one of the men demanded that the driver give Little her money back.

Police went to Little’s home to question her in her apartment, which was nearby.

Inside, police say they found a lunchbox full of drugs. Court documents say it contained crack and heroin, among other drugs.

Police say her 2-year-old was running around the apartment and had access to that lunch box.

Little faces charges of endangering the welfare of children and drug possession.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

