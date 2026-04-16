Old Pittsburgh International Airport terminal could soon become a movie studio

A Pittsburgh landmark is getting a second act. The old Pittsburgh International Airport terminal could soon be buzzing with film crews instead of travelers.

The Pittsburgh Film Office is pitching the massive space to Hollywood as a one-of-a-kind production location.

“We’re calling it ‘Terminal P’ for Pittsburgh,” Pittsburgh Film Office Executive Director Dawn Keezer said.

The Pittsburgh film office believes it’s found the perfect pitch for Hollywood.

A new website launched today touts the old airport terminal, which just closed six months ago, as something far more valuable than a relic. They see a Hollywood studio hiding in plain sight.

“I think it’s an amazing opportunity, because, again, if you think about it, there’s not a lot of closed airports sitting around. and so all the bones are still there,” Keezer said.

The website includes endorsements from Governor Shapiro and actor, singer, writer, director and Pittsburgh native Billy Porter.

Pittsburgh is a city built on reinvention. It’s where a kid like me grows up to be in movies."

Productions would also have an adjacent hotel and direct flights to Los Angeles right next door.

The airport authority said in a statement:

“We’re supportive of their efforts to position this site as a potential filming location as we look to generate economic impact for the region until a final decision on the old terminal building is made.”

“We’re really lucky that facility is closed. It’s over 440,000 square feet of space. So they can use it for an airport, but they can use it for some other things too,” Keezer said.

The governor also highlighted the state’s film tax credit.

No productions have been announced yet, but organizers say interest has been coming in.

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