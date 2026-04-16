NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are investigating shots fired at a local roller skating rink.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 5100 block of Neville Road in Neville Township at 8:44 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Ohio Township Police Chief tells Channel 11 that no one was hit and no vehicles were struck by the gunfire.

The chief also said that the gunfire was the result of an argument that broke out during an event inside the building.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for the latest updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Police investigate shots fired at local roller skating rink Police are investigating shots fired at a local roller skating rink. (WPXI/WPXI)

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