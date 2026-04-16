4 taken to hospital after massive fire in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A mother, son and two firefighters were injured as flames spread to two homes in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville overnight.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Ligonier Street.

Public safety officials said a man escaped to a roof and jumped to a neighboring home. He suffered serious injuries. His mother, who was also at home, was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Two firefighters were also injured.

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