Flames coming from house in Overbrook

PITTSBURGH — Flames are coming from a house in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers said units were called to the 600 block of Overbrook Blvd at 9:42 p.m. on Wednesday.

Flames can be seen coming from the roof and burning through the top floor of the house.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for the latest updates from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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