Driver was speeding, distracted when he struck, killed road worker in Moon, police say

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man charged for hitting and killing a tree-trimming company worker along a Moon Township road.

Police say Hampartsoum Nazarian, 65, of Pittsburgh, was distracted and speeding when he struck Tyler Drake in an active work zone along University Boulevard on Nov. 7, 2022.

Drake, 24, was part of a team cutting back vegetation with Richardson Tree and Landscape Company when he was struck. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Nazarian was driving between 98 to 105 mph about nine seconds before hitting Drake, according to police. According to witnesses, he and another driver were “jockeying for position” and driving aggressively before the work zone, and Nazarian failed to recognize and yield to six signs indicating road work and a lane closure ahead, the complaint states.

Nazarian is charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and several traffic violations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group