MONDAY AM: 1 in 10 Pennsylvanians have unclaimed property or cash; how you can collect yours

By WPXI.com News Staff
The Pennsylvania Treasury estimates one in 10 Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property by the state.

They include dormant bank accounts, abandoned stocks, uncashed checks and more.

Military decorations and other memorabilia are never auctioned and placed for safekeeping in a vault.

On Channel 11 Morning News at 6:30 a.m., we’ll take you on a rare behind-the-scenes tour of the vault in Harrisburg and interview the PA Treasury Secretary to find out how viewers can claim what is rightfully theirs.

