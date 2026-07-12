Dry stretch begins Sunday, heat returning for the work week

PITTSBURGH — A well-deserved dry stretch begins today and will continue for much of the week.

We’ll have a nice mix of sun and clouds today. It will be plenty warm, but you’ll notice a little less mugginess to the air.

Heat returns for the upcoming work week with several days topping out at 90 degrees or hotter.

The next best chance of rain is Friday with isolated showers and storms.

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