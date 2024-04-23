Dry throughout the day before rain moves in Tuesday evening

PITTSBURGH — Weather will not keep you from the polls today as most of the area will be dry through the afternoon. A few showers are possible along and north of I-80 this afternoon, but most of the area will be rain-free until later this evening.

Waves of rain will come through the area tonight and exit Wednesday morning. Most of the daylight hours will be dry Wednesday, but it will be cooler. Highs Wednesday will only top out in the mid-50s.

We’ll get a big warm-up heading into the weekend with high temperatures mostly in the low to mid 70s.

