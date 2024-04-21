Pittsburgh ice cream shop closing after decades of business

PITTSBURGH — A beloved Pittsburgh ice cream shop is getting ready to close its doors.

Dave and Andy’s Homemade Ice Cream took to social media to announce that it will be closing after 40 years of business.

The store is located on Atwood Street in Oakland.

The post said that Andy is retiring.

“We would like to thank our friends, families, past and present employees and most of all our loyal, loving customers. You are what made 40 years possible. We will cherish all the wonderful memories and friendships that have been made over the years,” Dave and Andy’s Homemade Ice Cream said.

Anyone who wishes to enjoy a final scoop and wish Andy a happy retirement is encouraged to visit the business on its last day, April 28.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group