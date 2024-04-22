2 men charged in deadly Washington County double shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police held a press conference Monday, providing an update into a deadly double shooting in Washington County.

Annalaya Wilkerson, 18, was killed and another 17-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting on a rural road in South Franklin Township around 11 p.m. on April 13.

Affidavits sent to Channel 11 before the press conference show two men were charged in the shooting: Karon Whitlock, 20, and Windale Barfield Jr., 19. Both men are facing criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault charges.

The complaint alleges the girl who survived the shooting was able to identify the shooter to 911 personnel and first responders, saying “Winnie” when asked who did this to her. Police later learned “Winnie” is Barnfield and the complaint states he used to date Annalaya.

The surviving girl also told 911 operators “we were driving in the car and he pulled over to walk to the house and he shot us.”

Trooper Rocco Gagliardi says police don’t know exactly what happened in the car but says “something had to happen in that vehicle.”

The shooting shocked the small community near where the violence took place. Both Pennsylvania State Police and Washington County District Attorney stressed in the week following the shooting that they weren’t going to give up on the investigation, even amidst unusual circumstances.

Annalaya’s mom told Channel 11 her daughter was “...was just full of life. Always smiling, just a beautiful soul. She could make you laugh.”

At the time the complaint was filed, neither men were in custody. Anyone with information on Barfield and Whitlock should call PSP Washington at 724-223-5200.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

