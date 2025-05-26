‘Duck Dynasty’ patriarch Phil Robertson dies at 79

“Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson has died, his family announced Sunday night.

A statement issued by the Robertson Family said, “We celebrate today that our father, husband and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.”

The family said Robertson had Alzheimer’s disease in 2024.

His son, Jase Robertson, said Phil also had a blood disease.

“Duck Dynasty” ran from 2012 until 2017.

Robertson founded the Duck Commander company, which led to the creation of the show.

According to the company’s website, he was born and raised in Vivian, Louisiana, and was one of seven children. Phil Robertson was a high school athlete in football, baseball and track, allowing him to attend Louisiana Tech University. He was the first-string quarterback, ahead of future Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

Phil hosted a podcast with his family after “Duck Dynasty” ended.

