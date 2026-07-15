Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato announces pregnancy

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato announced her pregnancy on Tuesday.

This came while she was highlighting her paid parental leave proposal.

“I will be so disappointed in myself as the first county executive who will give birth in office to not be able to provide parental leave for other families who are struggling every day,” Innamorato said.

She became emotional while addressing the council and said she would take the 12 weeks of parental leave she’s entitled to as a county employee.

Her proposal would give every worker in the county 18 weeks.

Innamorato says new data from other states found businesses could expect about 1.7% of their workforce to qualify each year.

Only about 40% of people eligible for leave actually take it.

Businesses and the PA Chamber have pushed back on the costs they could face.

Innamorato says the health department has received a record 1,500 public comments so far.

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