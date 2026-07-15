Pennsylvania mother facing endangerment charges after 8-year-old reportedly ingested bleach

CONTENT WARNING: The information in this story contains graphic descriptions of alleged child abuse.

A girl is fighting for her life after reportedly drinking bleach at a campground in West Virginia, and her mother is facing charges.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were asked around 4 p.m. on Monday to assist with a welfare check for a child traveling into Pennsylvania.

A criminal complaint Channel 11 obtained says dispatchers from Preston County, W.Va., told troopers that the 8-year-old girl had allegedly drunk bleach at Big Bear Lake Campgrounds, located in Bruceton Mills, W.Va. Dispatchers said the girl’s mother, Lisa Miller, was driving them back to Pennsylvania.

Troopers located Miller’s vehicle on Route 51 and stopped it. Upon stopping the vehicle, troopers saw the girl “unresponsive, actively seizing, and bound by multiple seatbelts,” per the complaint.

Troopers removed the girl from the vehicle and immediately took her to Uniontown Hospital. She was later flown to a hospital in Morgantown, where she’s in critical condition and on life support.

The complaint states there was another child in the car when it was stopped. He told police that in the morning, he was told the girl had ingested bleach. He said she later started throwing up blood — which smelled like bleach — and saw her tightly bound with a dog leash and covered in bruises.

In the car, he told police he saw her unconscious, covered in bruises and restrained with seatbelts. He reportedly told Miller to take the girl to a hospital, but she said she was going to take her home to “lock her up.”

The complaint states Miller passed two hospitals on her route of travel before being stopped by police.

Miller is currently facing charges of recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children. Both PSP and the West Virginia State Police are investigating, and additional charges are expected.

Miller is being held without bail at the Fayette County Jail.

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