Allegheny County Health Department reports 11 cases of Cyclosporiasis

PITTSBURGH — Several cases of Cyclosporiasis have been reported in Allegheny County.

Health department officials said that as of noon on Tuesday, there are 11 confirmed cases of the parasitic illness in Allegheny County.

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The illness happens when a parasite called Cyclospora is consumed and is not transmissible from person to person. It can be found in food and water.

Health officials encourage anyone with symptoms to contact their healthcare provider, noting that symptoms may take between a week and two to show.

Symptoms of Cyclosporiasis include:

Diarrhea

Abdominal cramping and bloating

Nausea

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

A special lab test is needed to determine if someone has Cyclosporiasis.

Anyone who comes down with the illness can be treated with antibiotics.

The health department shared the following tips to help people avoid the parasite.

Wash: Alcohol-based hand sanitizers do not kill or effectively remove the parasite Cyclospora. Wash hands with soap and warm water before and after handling or preparing fruits and vegetables. Wash and sanitize cutting boards, dishes, utensils, and countertops between preparation of fruits and vegetables.

Prepare: Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking. Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush. Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating.

Store: Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible, or within 2 hours.

Cook: Cook your food when you can. Heating food to 158°F or higher kills Cyclospora.

On Tuesday, Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke with a doctor and learned that where people shop for produce could also play a role in how likely they are to come in contact with Cyclospora.

Click here to read his report.

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