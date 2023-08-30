Duquesne City SD, Lilliput ‘storefront’ playhouses provide opportunity for kids to explore careers

Duquesne City School District, with grant money, partnered with Lilliput Play Homes to build storefronts in the Carnegie Library branch located in the school.

The playhouses will be used to provide exploration opportunities around careers in a police station, bank, animal hospital, art studio, book store, diner and fitness center. A trolley equipped with a steering wheel and slide rounds out the playhouses.

Students in grades K-2 will have the opportunity to utilize the playhouses during the school day.

The district is also partnering with the Carnegie Library for workforce development. During the sessions, parents and guardians who bring their children will have the ability to use the playhouses.

