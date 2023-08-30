Kiski police investigating social media post targeting high school football team

ARMSTRONG, Pa. — Kiski police are investigating after a social media message targeted a high school football team in Westmoreland County.

The two racially-motivated Instagram posts have since been taken down but were circulating throughout several communities Monday.

“People were like, ‘Did you see what Apollo posted? It’s really messed up,’” said Alyssa Foley, a senior at Leechburg Area School District.

The hate-fueled messages appear to have come from an Apollo-Ridge high school fan site taking aim at the Valley High School football team ahead of their Friday night game.

The posts even made their rounds at Leechburg Area School District, miles away.

“A lot of our friends saw it and when they showed me, I was like, ‘That’s really messed up,’ and that wasn’t okay,” Foley said.

Erin Pitts’ mixed-race son plays on Valley High’s varsity football team. She said her children were confused but mostly hurt by the post.

“It still makes you feel a certain way as a person because it’s like you’re not even focusing on the game, you’re focusing on my color of the skin, and that just doesn’t make sense,” said Pitts. “I don’t think anyone who says this or exemplifies this type of behavior actually knows the weight that it carries for other individuals.”

Kiski police and superintendents from both school districts are taking the matter seriously.

New Kensington-Arnold School District Superintendent Chris Sefcheck and Apollo-Ridge School District Superintendent Matt Curci both condemned the racist messages, calling it sad and vowing to hold that person accountable.

Dr. Sefcheck told Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel over the phone, “Safety is first and foremost and we have plans for increased school security if necessary.” Dr. Sefcheck went on to say, “New Kensington is a very special place with a diverse student population and we take this very seriously. It’s not appropriate and I don’t condone it.”

In a statement, Dr. Curci said:

“Last evening it was brought to our attention that a person or persons on social media posted hurtful, racist material in advance of the Apollo-Ridge vs. Valley High School football game this week. These posts were reprehensible in nature and in no way, shape, or form represent the views of the Apollo-Ridge School District. There is no place for racism, no matter the setting. While this site, which has since been deleted after being reported, was not affiliated with the Apollo-Ridge School District, we are very clear in condemning the actions of the individual(s) and their message. Law enforcement has been contacted and we will fully cooperate in investigating to determine who is responsible.

“We have been working in cooperation with the New-Kensington Arnold School District to navigate the difficult waters created by this saddening situation. Rather than create further divide, we are working to build a climate of understanding, caring, and mutual respect. Both school districts have a history of strong competition and integrity, and we are united in wanting the true nature of our school communities to rise above ignorance and allow positivity to prevail.

“We encourage both communities to join together in demonstrating we are all on the same team in ending racism.”

Kiski police Chief Lee Bartolicius told Channel 11 they’re investigating and believe they know who’s behind the post.

Meantime, extra officers from the Kiski and New Kensington police departments will be on hand at Friday’s game, but Kiski Police Chief Bartolicius said they don’t expect to have any problems.

Pitts, meanwhile, believes the hateful messages will only motivate the team to play harder.

“To take something that we’re not given a choice with and make it as if it’s a negative just shows the ignorance level of society still,” said Pitts.

According to the U.S. News and World Report, New Kensington-Arnold School District is 45% white, 32% Black with 18% of students identifying as two or more races. Apollo-Ridge School District is 94% white, less than 1% Black with 4% of students identifying as two or more races.

