Duquesne NCAA Tournament run comes to an end after losing to Illinois 89-63

By WPXI.com News Staff

Duquesne vs. Illinois

After starting the NCAA Tournament with an upset against BYU Duquesne was looking to punch its ticket to the Sweet Sixteen but the dream came to an end Saturday night after the Dukes Fell to the Fighting Illini 89-63.

Illinois kept a steady lead, with the score in their favor sitting at 50-26 at the half.

The game marks an end to coach Keith Dambrot’s time with the Dukes. Dambrot announced his retirement last week.

