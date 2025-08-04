Duquesne University expands Uptown footprint with $3.7M land acquisition

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne University is making moves to extend its real estate holdings by closing on a portfolio of 12 parcels that mostly extend along Fifth Avenue in Uptown.

According to transaction records, an affiliate of the university called Duquesne University The Holy Spirit paid nearly $3.7 million for the property portfolio, buying it from Keystone Commercial Property Holdings.

Rose Ravasio, media and communications manager for Duquesne University, confirmed the real estate buys in a prepared statement.

