FlixBus launches new route from Pittsburgh to New York City

PITTSBURGH — FlixBus, an intercity bus service, has launched a new route connecting New York City to Pittsburgh.

This expansion includes stops in Philadelphia, Reading, Harrisburg and State College.

The new service will restore direct westbound travel options for Reading, a connection that has been unavailable to the city since 2018.

The expansion reflects increasing demand for cost-effective and reliable intercity bus service.

The new service will operate five days a week, running Thursday through Monday. Passengers can expect modern onboard amenities, including free Wi-Fi, guaranteed seating and free luggage allowance.

The designated stops include Midtown: 300 W 31st Street, 10001 New York, NY; 199 Spring Garden St, 19123 Philadelphia, PA; Reading BARTA Transportation Center: 701 Franklin Street, 19602 Reading, PA; Harrisburg Train Station: 411 Market St, 17101 Harrisburg, PA; State College Regional Airport: 2493 Fox Hill Rd, 16803 State College, PA; and Pittsburgh Intermodal Center: 55 11Th St, 15222 Pittsburgh, PA.

Karina Frayter, head of communications for Flix North America, commented on the significance of the expansion.

“Expanding service between New York City and Pittsburgh, with stops in key Pennsylvania communities, marks an exciting step in FlixBus’ continued growth across the Northeast,” Frayter said. “As a leading provider of intercity bus service, we’re focused on expanding access to affordable and reliable travel options for all. This new route is especially meaningful for Reading, restoring direct westbound service for the first time in years and giving travelers seamless access to Pittsburgh and our broader national network.”

From Pittsburgh, the service provides connections to other cities as well, including Cleveland, Detroit and Columbus.

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