E-scooters could be headed back to Pittsburgh streets with lawmakers vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Scooters were the talk of the town helping to bring new transportation to the city.

“The reality is that e-scooters are the only micro mobility option that has come north of east north avenue in Pittsburgh which means they are the only ones predominately serving the Northside,” said Representative Emily Kinkead.

It’s that reason that Kinkead is introducing a bill to bring the program back not just to the city, but to any municipality. She said it will come with lessons learned from the initial pilot program.

“Having more corrals to actually park the scooters, park them off the sidewalk, get them out of the way of people who may be in wheelchairs or have mobility issues,” Kinkead said.

The one thing the bill doesn’t address is safety concerns. Channel 11 talked with Larry Chertick’s sister last year after he died hitting a pothole while on a scooter.

“I hate to say it seems silly and trivial and so stupid,” said Katelyn Chertik.

She pushed for the program to end citing poor road conditions for the scooters. Kinkead said ultimately it will be up to each municipality to make any of those changes, Harrisburg only gives the initial go ahead.

“There is a responsibility we all have to just be safe like with vehicles on the road,” Kinkead said.

Kinkead believes representatives in the House are ready to pass a bill on the topic.

