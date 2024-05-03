Sixteenth Street Bridge to close periodically for filming

PITTSBURGH — A busy bridge in Pittsburgh will be closing periodically throughout the next few weeks for filming.

The Department of Public Works said the David McCullough (Sixteenth Street) Bridge in the Strip District will be used for filming by King Street Productions.

The bridge will be closed during the following times and dates:

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10

6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Saturday, May 11 through Monday, May 13

The entire day on Tuesday, May 14 and Wednesday, May 15

6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Thursday, May 16 through Saturday, May 18

Almost all traffic will be detoured using Route 28, the 31st Street Bridge and Liberty Avenue, the Department of Public Works said. Chestnut Street and nearby side street traffic will be detoured using Progress Street, Chesbro Street, River Avenue, East General Robinson Street, Anderson Street, the Rachel Carson Bridge and Ninth Street.

