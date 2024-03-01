Local

Early morning investigation temporarily shuts down Stowe Township road

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV
A Friday morning investigation temporarily shut down a Stowe Township road.

Channel 11 was the only station at the scene as police blocked off Woodward Avenue at around 5:40 a.m.

Our crew saw a man being placed into the back of a police cruiser.

Officials have not yet released any information.

Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

