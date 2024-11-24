East End Cooperative Ministry feeds hundreds of people Thanksgiving meals in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — The East End Cooperative Ministry served a community Thanksgiving meal to people in need.

People in the ministry’s programs, like the Emergency Shelter and the Recovery House, gathered at the Community House on Station Street in East Liberty.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said he is glad the EECM is part of the city.

“I always say when I come that this is a special place. EECM is very special to me. Through my journey, the one place I could count on where I could send people to get food, get shelter, but more importantly get love, is right here,” Gainey said.

The meal included turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie.

The ministry serves a Thanksgiving meal every year.

Hundreds of people were served.

