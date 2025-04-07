Former UPMC doctor accused of trying to kill wife along Hawaii hiking trail pleads not guilty

HONOLULU — A former UPMC doctor pleaded not guilty to trying to kill his wife on a Hawaii hiking trail at the end of March.

Gerhardt Konig, 46, appeared for the brief court hearing over video on Monday. He did not speak as his defense attorney entered the not guilty plea on an attempted second-degree murder charge. The attorney also said he plans to file a motion requesting bail.

Konig is accused of trying to push his wife off of a hiking trail and hitting her in the head with a rock on March 24. He was arrested after an hours-long search and brief foot chase.

Before moving to Hawaii, Konig was an assistant professor of anesthesiology and bioengineering at the University of Pittsburgh and a UPMC anesthesiologist.

He is set to go to trial in June, per NBC News affiliate KHNL.

