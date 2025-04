BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A landslide has shut down a portion of a Beaver County roadway.

PennDOT said Wildwood Road in Brighton Township is closed between Ditch Ridge Road and Route 51.

A photo shows a large tree was brought down into the roadway.

It’s unknown how long the road will be closed for.

