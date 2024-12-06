Eat’n Park confirms sending cease and desist letter to St. Louis bakery

Eat’n Park has confirmed a cease and desist sent to a similarly named smiling cookie initiative in St. Louis.

The Smiley Face Cookie Co. is a project of St. Louis’s McArthur’s Bakery that employs adults with disabilities to make cookies baring a smile. The line of decorated cookies will undergo a rebranding after receiving the cease and desist for the use of the word “smiley” in conjuncture with baked goods. Through the project, packaged smiley cookies were sold in the bakery, as well as supermarkets.

Although McArthur’s did not initially identify the holder of the trademarks to the St. Louis Business Journal, a sister publication, federal records show that the “smiley” cookie trademark is held by EPR Holdings of Delaware, which is tied to Eat’n Park Family Restaurants. A spokesperson for Eat’n Park then confirmed the cease and desist to the Pittsburgh Business Times.

“We’ve owned the Smiley Cookie trademark since we first introduced Smiley Cookies to our restaurants in the 1980s,” a spokesperson for Eat’n Park Restaurants said in a prepared statement. “The defense of this trademark is a necessary step in protecting our brand so we can continue to serve our guests and the community, just as we have for the last 75 years.”

