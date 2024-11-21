Eat’n Park, Millie’s release limited edition Christmas Star Ice Cream

PITTSBURGH — Eat’n Park and Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream partnered up to create a new ice cream flavor just in time for the holidays.

The flavor, named Christmas Star Ice Cream, is inspired by the restaurant’s Christmas Star commercial. It features vanilla-peppermint ice cream loaded with Eat’n Park Smiley Cookie pieces and yellow sprinkles that honor the glow of the star atop the tree.

Proceeds from Christmas Star Ice Cream pint sales will benefit Eat’n Park’s annual Caring for Kids campaign, which has raised more than $12 million to date for local children’s hospitals.

“We are proud to support this year’s Caring for Kids campaign in the best way we know how – with ice cream!” said Chad Townsend, Millie’s cofounder. “Like the story of the tree lifting the star, Christmas Star Ice Cream is sweet, festive, and memorable. It will instantly put you into the spirit of the season!”

You can get the new flavor at select Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagle stores starting Thursday and all Pittsburgh Millie’s locations on Saturday.

To purchase a pint of Christmas Star Ice Cream, visit Millie’s website for a full list of participating locations.

