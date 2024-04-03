Local

Eat’n Park to offer free Smiley Cookies to celebrate Pirates’ home opener

By WPXI.com News Staff

To celebrate the Pirates’ home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, April 5, Pittsburgh-area Eat’n Park Restaurants are offering a free Black & Gold Smiley Cookie to patrons wearing their favorite Buccos gear.

The offer is available to any guest who dines in or orders takeout at any of the Pittsburgh-area Eat’n Park restaurants on Friday, April 5. All forms of Pirates attire are acceptable.

