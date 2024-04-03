Eat’n Park to offer free Smiley Cookies to celebrate Pirates’ home opener

To celebrate the Pirates’ home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, April 5, Pittsburgh-area Eat’n Park Restaurants are offering a free Black & Gold Smiley Cookie to patrons wearing their favorite Buccos gear.

The offer is available to any guest who dines in or orders takeout at any of the Pittsburgh-area Eat’n Park restaurants on Friday, April 5. All forms of Pirates attire are acceptable.

