Eat’n Park offering discount to Veterans all month, free coffee for voters on Election Day

Eat’n Park Restaurants is honoring Veterans and active military personnel this November with a 10% discount on meals at all locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

The discount is available for the entire month of November and applies to all meals on the active or former military member’s check. Additionally, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, military personnel will receive a free Smiley Cookie with their meal in addition to the discount.

The Veterans’ Month discount and free Smiley Cookie are valid for dine-in only and require proof of service. These offers cannot be combined with any other discounts.

In addition to honoring military personnel, Eat’n Park is also celebrating Election Day by offering a free cup of coffee to guests who vote. To receive the coffee, guests can present a voting stub, email confirmation or sticker to their server when dining in.

For guests ordering online, they can ask the Takeout Team Member for their free coffee by showing their voting stub, email or sticker.

