EF-0 tornado hit Westmoreland County Wednesday, NWS confirms

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A confirmed EF-0 tornado touched down in Westmoreland County Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh says.

NWS said it touched down in the Mcchesneytown-Loyalhanna area, East of Labtrone, around 6:16 p.m.

An aerial survey by NWS showed damage along Route 982, including tree limbs snapped and shingles removed from a home.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group