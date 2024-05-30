Local

EF-0 tornado hit Westmoreland County Wednesday, NWS confirms

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A confirmed EF-0 tornado touched down in Westmoreland County Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh says.

NWS said it touched down in the Mcchesneytown-Loyalhanna area, East of Labtrone, around 6:16 p.m.

An aerial survey by NWS showed damage along Route 982, including tree limbs snapped and shingles removed from a home.

