Elliot neighbors report squatters disturbing life in close-knit community

PITTSBURGH — Valonia Street in Elliot is a close-knit community where neighbors say everyone knows one another and keeps an eye out for each other. But a few months ago, they say, squatters started showing up at all hours of the night, creating chaos for the families who live in the area.

“I don’t know what to do, because I need to protect myself and my family as well, but we don’t want this here,” said Valonia Street resident Kassandra Seifert.

She’s referring to what’s been happening along Valonia Street over the past few months, with squatters infiltrating Elliot Street.

“We did have someone ring our doorbell at midnight. She said it was an emergency, she needed a phone charger,” Seifert said.

A picture captured from a doorbell camera after 1 a.m. shows an unknown woman walking onto a neighbor’s porch. The homeowner says that, when the woman realized she was on camera and heard dogs barking, she turned around and left. But that isn’t always the case.

“There have been people laying outside in the grass. We have seen that,” said Seifert.

Some neighbors report squatters using abandoned homes.

“They’re breaking down the door, and they’re living in the back,” said Sydney Orvovich.

Neighbors say they’re fed up, frustrated and scared.

“This has been going on for months, and I’m sick of it,” Orvovich added.

They say they’ve called Pittsburgh police several times to report the issues.

“(There are) snack wrappers, a toothbrush, a hairbrush, clothes, so it seems like people may be sleeping around here,” said Seifert. “It’s disturbing. I found a needle right there in the street, and I found a crack pipe right on my sidewalk.”

“I just want to have a safe community, and I do feel safe, but with these squatters, I’m really scared something bad’s gonna happen again soon,” Orvovich said.

Neighbors here say they’re working with City Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith to try and remedy the situation, and she confirms she’s fighting for them.

