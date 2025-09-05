Ellwood City Oktoberfest to unite fall fun with charitable giving

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A local community is set to host its 15th-annual Oktoberfest celebration full of food, entertainment and beer tastings.

The Ellwood City Oktoberfest offers attendees a selection of 100 craft brews sponsored by Pete’s Uptown, alongside a variety of food offerings and live music from the Wrangler Band.

This year’s Oktoberfest will take place at Ewing Park from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 4

Conceived by Wolves Club member Matt Walley in 2010, the Ellwood City Oktoberfest continues its tradition as a fundraiser for scholarships and community projects.

“The service clubs getting together is a good thing. We do a lot of the same things and we can help each other by doing this together,” said Norman Lazlo of the Lions Club of Ellwood City.

The event, which began as a small fundraiser, has grown significantly over the years, now attracting nearly 900 attendees. It benefits various local causes, with this year’s proceeds going to the Carpenter’s Project, a mission program assisting homeowners with exterior house projects.

Food offerings at the festival include a mix of traditional German dishes and local favorites, ensuring no one leaves hungry. The menu features sauerkraut and kielbasa, meatball and sausage sliders and more.

Entertainment will be provided by the Wrangler Band, performing a mix of modern country and classic rock hits from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Folino Shelter.

Also, the event will feature a silent auction and raffle with various prizes, including Yeti coolers and Craftsman tool boxes. These items are on display at the Ellwood City Candy Company.

