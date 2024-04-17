Elmhurst leases up last available space at Thorn Hill project in Warrendale

The Elmhurst Group first broke ground on what was at the time a speculative flex development on a topped off hill in Warrendale in the summer of 2018.
Now, almost six years later, the company reports the two-building project is fully leased up, after the second phase faced a bit of a delay in the completion of the Heights at Thorn Hill.
“Building two delivered smack in the middle of Covid,” said Eric Schindler, director of leasing for downtown-based Elmhurst.
Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.
