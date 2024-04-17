Local

Elmhurst leases up last available space at Thorn Hill project in Warrendale

By Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

Thorn Hill The two-building Heights at Thorn Hill flex development, now fully leased at the RIDC Thorn Hill Industrial Park in Warrendale. EDDIE DAVIS (Pittsburgh Business Times)

The Elmhurst Group first broke ground on what was at the time a speculative flex development on a topped off hill in Warrendale in the summer of 2018.

Now, almost six years later, the company reports the two-building project is fully leased up, after the second phase faced a bit of a delay in the completion of the Heights at Thorn Hill.

“Building two delivered smack in the middle of Covid,” said Eric Schindler, director of leasing for downtown-based Elmhurst.

