Elmhurst leases up last available space at Thorn Hill project in Warrendale

The Elmhurst Group first broke ground on what was at the time a speculative flex development on a topped off hill in Warrendale in the summer of 2018.

Now, almost six years later, the company reports the two-building project is fully leased up, after the second phase faced a bit of a delay in the completion of the Heights at Thorn Hill.

“Building two delivered smack in the middle of Covid,” said Eric Schindler, director of leasing for downtown-based Elmhurst.

