Active search for bank robbery suspect underway in Reserve Township; nearby school on lockdown

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are searching for the person who robbed a bank in Reserve Township.

The Dollar Bank in Reserve Township, near Reserve Primary School, was robbed Thursday.

The school is on lockdown as a precaution.

Police are searching the area for the suspect with K-9 units.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

