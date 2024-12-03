Emergency closure planned for ramp from Washington Boulevard to Highland Park Bridge

PITTSBURGH — The ramp from Washington Boulevard to the Highland Park Bridge will close Tuesday evening for emergency repair work.
The work will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews will conduct roadway patching operations. Traffic will be detoured.
Last week, Channel 11′s Amy Hudak reported on a large pothole on the ramp that was responsible for flat tires on several cars.
Posted detours from PennDOT:
Washington Boulevard to Southbound Route 28
- Continue northbound on Washington Boulevard past the closed ramp
- Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge
- Take the left-hand ramp toward Sharpsburg
- Continue straight at the stop sign
- Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28
- End detour
Washington Boulevard to Northbound Route 28
- Continue northbound on Washington Boulevard past the closed ramp
- Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge
- Take the left-hand ramp toward Sharpsburg
- Turn right at the stop sign
- Turn right onto North Main Street
- North Main Street becomes Main Street
- Follow Main Street to the Highland Park Bridge
- Main Street becomes Freeport Road
- Turn left onto the ramp to Route 28
- Take the ramp to North 28 toward Kittanning
- End detour
Washington Boulevard to Sharpsburg and Aspinwall
- Continue northbound on Washington Boulevard past the closed ramp
- Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge
- Take the left-hand ramp toward Sharpsburg
- Turn right at the stop sign
- Turn right onto North Main Street
- Follow North Main Street to Sharpsburg or Aspinwall
- End detour
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group