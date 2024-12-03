Local

Emergency closure planned for ramp from Washington Boulevard to Highland Park Bridge

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Massive pothole on ramp to Highland Park Bridge causes several popped tires during morning commute
PITTSBURGH — The ramp from Washington Boulevard to the Highland Park Bridge will close Tuesday evening for emergency repair work.

The work will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews will conduct roadway patching operations. Traffic will be detoured.

Last week, Channel 11′s Amy Hudak reported on a large pothole on the ramp that was responsible for flat tires on several cars.

Posted detours from PennDOT:

Washington Boulevard to Southbound Route 28

  • Continue northbound on Washington Boulevard past the closed ramp
  • Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge
  • Take the left-hand ramp toward Sharpsburg
  • Continue straight at the stop sign
  • Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28
  • End detour

Washington Boulevard to Northbound Route 28

  • Continue northbound on Washington Boulevard past the closed ramp
  • Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge
  • Take the left-hand ramp toward Sharpsburg
  • Turn right at the stop sign
  • Turn right onto North Main Street
  • North Main Street becomes Main Street
  • Follow Main Street to the Highland Park Bridge
  • Main Street becomes Freeport Road
  • Turn left onto the ramp to Route 28
  • Take the ramp to North 28 toward Kittanning
  • End detour

Washington Boulevard to Sharpsburg and Aspinwall

  • Continue northbound on Washington Boulevard past the closed ramp
  • Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge
  • Take the left-hand ramp toward Sharpsburg
  • Turn right at the stop sign
  • Turn right onto North Main Street
  • Follow North Main Street to Sharpsburg or Aspinwall
  • End detour

