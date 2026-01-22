Emergency crews respond to 2-alarm fire in McCandless Township

McCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire in McCandless Township on Thursday.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says crews were called to the 300 block of Old Babcock Trail at 11:15 a.m.

Police on scene tell Channel 11 that the fire originated in a home’s chimney.

The West View Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo on social media of flames erupting from the home’s roof.

No injuries were reported.

