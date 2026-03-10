Woman shot in East Liberty, home hit with gunfire

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in East Liberty on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Police said officers were alerted to thirteen rounds fired on Auburn Street near Larimer Avenue just before 6 p.m.

As they were responding, 911 received a call that a woman had been shot in that location.

Police said a woman was found inside a house with a gunshot wound to her left thigh area. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Investigators found that the house where the woman was found had also been hit by gunfire.

No other damage has been located.

Police are working to learn more.

