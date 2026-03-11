Allegheny County Council approves ordinance that limits cooperation with ICE

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Council has passed an ordinance that limits cooperation with ICE.

The council voted on the ordinance Tuesday night.

The ordinance will:

Prohibit county employees from inquiring into an individual’s citizenship or immigration status unless required by court order.

Prohibit county employees from disclosing the citizenship or immigration status of others unless required by court order.

Prohibit county employees from entering into a contract with a federal agency to provide access to any database with the purpose of assisting in immigration enforcement.

It also bans ICE or border patrol from housing detainees at the Allegheny County Jail.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato released the following statement about the ordinance:

“Tonight County Council took a step to reinforce existing departmental policies in my administration to not cooperate with ICE, and I look forward to signing their bill shortly.

“It is important to remember that even with the passage of this ordinance, local governments, including Allegheny County, cannot stop ICE’s presence here. My administration will continue to work alongside immigrant and refugee serving organizations to support their work. We all must stay vigilant in supporting our immigrant and refugee neighbors.

“We all have a role to play in this moment, whether you’re a hotel owner weighing ICE’s request to book a block of rooms, a volunteer joining a rapid response group, or a neighbor supporting an immigrant-owned business. Together, we can continue to reinforce that Allegheny County is committed to being a welcoming place that prioritizes the dignity and safety of all our neighbors.”

Seven councilmembers co-sponsored the legislation, including Council-at-large Bethany Hallam.

