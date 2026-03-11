Storms, damaging winds hit the area in waves on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Stay weather aware on Wednesday with several rounds of storms bringing the threat of damaging winds, heavy downpours, frequent lighting and isolated tornadoes.

The first round of storms arrives before sunrise and continues off and on through the morning commute.

Scattered showers and a few more storms will develop through the early afternoon with a stronger line of storms possible after sunset.

Cooler air returns into Thursday morning following the front with the chance of a few snow showers in the area. Highs on Thursday will only be in the low 40s, which is near average for this time of year, with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

