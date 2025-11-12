Emergency crews respond to house fire in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Munhall on Wednesday.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say first responders were called to the 200 block of East 18th Avenue at 3:10 p.m.

Channel 11 crews on scene could see damage to the home’s front facade.

No injuries were reported.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group