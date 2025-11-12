Local

Emergency crews respond to house fire in Munhall

By WPXI.com News Staff
East 18th Avenue fire
By WPXI.com News Staff

MUNHALL, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Munhall on Wednesday.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say first responders were called to the 200 block of East 18th Avenue at 3:10 p.m.

Channel 11 crews on scene could see damage to the home’s front facade.

No injuries were reported.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read