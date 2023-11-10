Emergency crews respond to KinderCare in Marshall Township

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to a daycare in Marshall Township on Friday evening.

Firefighters and medics were called to KinderCare in the 100 block of VIP Drive around 4:55 p.m.

Our crew at the scene who can see firefighters entering and leaving the building.

Right now, it’s unclear exactly what prompted the emergency response. We’ve reached out to KinderCare for more information.

At last check, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

