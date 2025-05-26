Emergency crews on scene for fire in Allegheny County

SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are on scene for a structure fire in Allegheny County.

Allegheny County 911 says the call came in at 10:25 a.m. for a fire near Melzina Street and Butler Road in Springdale Township.

Officials told Channel 11 that one man who lives at the house got out. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation but is expected to be fine.

