Emergency response drill to be conducted at Monaca Shell plant

Shell Polymers Monaca will conduct an emergency response preparedness drill on Thursday, June 20.

Throughout the exercise, site alarms will be activated and an emergency response team and Oil Spill Response Organization will be deployed on the Ohio River.

Local emergency services will also be mobilized.

The drill, which is a requirement of Shell’s permit that must be completed every three years, is expected to last approximately two hours. The community will be notified via social media once the drill is complete.

