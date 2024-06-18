HEAT ADVISORY: Potentially dangerous heat wave will grip the Pittsburgh area this week

PITTSBURGH — The heat wave will continue through the rest of the week with highs expected to be in the 90s at least through Saturday. The heat index will be close to 100 degrees every afternoon. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Friday evening.

Due to the heat and humidity, there will be another chance of a few showers or storms in spots Tuesday afternoon. It should not be nearly as widespread or severe as Monday’s storms.

Make sure to be prepared and find ways to keep you and your family cool and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses during this hot stretch. Make sure to stay out of the sun, stay in air-conditioning, keep hydrated and keep pets out of the heat.

