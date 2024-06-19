Bicyclist found dead among live wires in North Park

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A bicyclist died after police believe he hit downed power lines in North Park on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a trail near Olympia Grove at 8:22 p.m. where they found a man down among live wires.

Duquesne Light crews were called to the scene, as first responders could not get to the bicyclist while the power was on.

Power was cut to the area at 10:30 p.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Allegheny County police, a call for downed wires came in at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. Police, fire, EMS and park maintenance crews were called to the area.

Duquesne Light was contacted at 8:51 a.m., police say.

County officials closed the trail and placed caution tape near the wires and at the main entrance of the trail.

Channel 11 has reached out to Duquesne Light for a statement.

The victim has not been identified.

