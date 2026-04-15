CLAIRTON, Pa. — The Fuel On gas station and convenience store is no longer open. The door is padlocked, the windows are boarded up and police tape still surrounds the building.

Employee in custody after authorities raid Clairton gas station in search of drugs The Fuel On gas station and convenience store is no longer open. The door is padlocked, the windows are boarded up and police tape still surrounds the building.

Police and agents with the attorney general’s office raided the business yesterday.

“I saw it when the police got up there; they had the whole parking lot swarmed. They got out and they went in. And they rushed them. They didn’t have time to hide no evidence at all. They got caught,” Derique Johnson told Channel 11.

Employee in custody after authorities raid Clairton gas station in search of drugs The Fuel On gas station and convenience store is no longer open. The door is padlocked, the windows are boarded up and police tape still surrounds the building.

Johnson lives in Clairton and told Channel 11 the business is known for selling drugs.

“My little nephew is 16 years old, and he went in there and bought some narcotics that he shouldn’t have bought. And they gave them right to him,” Johnson said.

According to investigators, they found drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the store. Police did not specify what kind of drugs they discovered.

The raid came after an “extensive investigation” in response to numerous complaints from the community about drug activity in and around the business.

When officers raided the store, they say the employee who was on duty at the time was wanted on other charges and was taken into custody.

Employee in custody after authorities raid Clairton gas station in search of drugs The Fuel On gas station and convenience store is no longer open. The door is padlocked, the windows are boarded up and police tape still surrounds the building.

“When you’re in a broken town like this, it’s basically normal. This stuff happens normally. Seeing that yellow caution tape around that doesn’t scare kids anymore. It don’t scare nobody anymore,” he added.

Police tell us other charges are pending in this case.

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